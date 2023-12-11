…..8 abducted students of FULafia regain freedom’

The eight kidnapped students of the Federal University of Lafia (FULafia), Nasarawa State, have regained their freedom from abductors.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that gunmen had on the night of Dec. 6, kidnapped some students of the institution, resident off -campus in Gandu community.

However, the police command in the state dismissed the report of the kidnapping.

According to the command’s spokesperson, DSP Ramhan Nansel, nothing of such occurred.

“We have not received any report of kidnapping in the state,” he said, when initially contacted on the incident.

Confirming the release of the kidnapped students to NAN in Lafia, Mr Abubakar Ibrahim, Head of Information and Public Relations of the institution, said that the eight were released around 8:00p.m on Sunday

Ibrahim added that all the students were reunited with thier families after medical examination and counselling.

The spokesperson also said that the institution in collaboration with the state government and the law enforcement agencies had beef up security in and around the university to avert a recurrence.

Corroborating the release of the students, Mr Hassan Kassimu, Head of Gandu community where the kidnapping occurred, said that the eight upon their release were immediately moved to the university’s medical centre for medical attention.

Again when contacted to confirm the release of the eight students, Nansel said that the command was not aware of the kidnapping or release of the students.

(NAN).

By Sunday John

