7th Nigeria Pitch Awards: IG of Police, Ndidi, Oshoala emerge winners

The Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, was among three prominent Nigerians honoured on Tuesday with a Sportsmanship award at the 7th Nigerian Pitch Awards.

Also honoured were Wilfred Ndidi and Asisat Oshoala who emerged as the King and Queen of the Pitch respectively.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the awards ceremony was held under strict COVID-19 protocols at the Ibis International Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos State.

Adamu was honoured for his use of sports advocacy in fighting crime and ensuring a balanced Police-Civilian relationship.

Shina Philips, the Chairman of Match Makers Consult International, the parent body of the Nigeria Pitch Award, said that he was pushing for more innovations for the awards.

“I am looking forward to the time when the Nigeria Pitch Awards will add more value not only to the winners but all the nominees so as to boost their profile being a nominee.

“We are so proud of this awards because of its transparency and being one of the many awards that has its voting college well audited by independent firm.

“I am so grateful to God for giving me the courage to go on with the awards, regardless of having a sponsor or not. It is a worthy project to continue with,’’ he said.

For the Goalkeeper of the Year , Daniel Akpeyi ward off competition from fellow teammate Francis Uzoho and the Super Falcon goalkeeper, Chiamaka Nnadozie.

The Defender of the Year had William Troost-Ekong of Udinese FC of Italy beat his fellow Super Eagles teammates, Chidozie Awaziem (Club Deportivo, Spain) and Kenneth Omeruo (Leganes, Spain).

The Club of the Year went to Enyimba International of Aba to beat Lobi Stars of Makurdi and the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

The Leicester City of England midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi, retained the Midfielder of the Year award for the second time to beat Joe Aribo (Rangers FC, Scotland) and Oghenekaro Etebo (Getafe CF, Spain).

Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa bagged the Football Friendly Award to beat Gov. Nyesom Wike and Gov. Udom Emmanuel.

Also, the Sam Okwaraji Award for commitment to Nigeria Football was won by the 1st Vice President of Nigeria Football Federation ,Seyi Akinwunmi.

The Corporate Sponsor of Football award had AITEO Group as winner to defeat Zenith Bank and Bet9ja.

The high point of the award, which was the King of the Pitch, had the Leicester City of England midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi to defeat Victor Osimhen (Napoli FC, Italy) and Samuel Chukwueze (Villarreal FC, Spain).

The Queen of the Pitch, however, had Barcelona FC goal Poacher, Asisat Oshoala as winners to defeat the 2019 winner, Francesca Ordega (Shanghai Shengi, China) and Rasheedat Ajibade (Alvadsnes IL).

