7th Nasarawa Assembly promises robust laws to promote good governance

The Speaker, Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Mr Danladi Jatau, says the 7th Assembly will collaborate with the executive in order to enact laws that will promote good governance in the state.

The speaker stated this while addressing newsmen on Monday in Lafia following the Supreme Court verdict that affirmed Gov. Abdullahi Sule as the duly elected governor of the state.

Jatau said that the Assembly was committed to promoting peace, unity and development of the state through robust legislations.

The speaker who congratulated Gov. Sule for his affirmation by the the apex court said, “election has come and gone, the legal battle is over, now it is time for governance.

“I want to appreciate God for the victory He gave us, I also thank the people of the state for their support and understanding throughout the period.

“The victory of Gov. Abdullahi Sule at the Supreme Court is a victory for Nasarawa State,” he said.

He called on the people of the state to set aside their ethnic and religious differences, accept the Supreme Court verdict in good faith, saying leadership comes from God.

“We need each other as God did not make a mistake for creating us from different tribes and religion. No single tribe or religion can do it alone, we all need each other.

” Nasarawa State is blessed, we must come together, shun ethnic and religious politics to move the State forward,” he said.

Jatau promised that the Assembly would give Gov. Sule maximum support in order to deliver on his mandate to the people of Nasarawa State.

“Gov. Sule has passion for development, he needs every support from all. We in the Assembly would not relent in that direction,” he added. (NAN)

By Awayi Kuje

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

