7th Nasarawa Assembly for inauguration on June 6

By Awayi Kuje

The seventh Nasarawa State House of Assembly will be inaugurated on Tuesday, Mr Ibrahim Musa, the acting Clerk has said.

Musa said this in a statement on Monday in Lafia.

He said that the 24 members-elect would take oaths of office as well as oaths of allegiance at the inauguration billed for the Assembly Complex, Shendam Road, Lafia, by 10.00 a.m.

Musa said that the members were also expected to elect the speaker and deputy speaker shortly after their inauguration.(NAN) (www.nannews ng)