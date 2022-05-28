7th anniversary: Buhari has performed well, says Orji Kalu

By Ikenna Uwadileke

The Chief Whip of the Senate, Sen. Orji Kalu, has applauded President Muhammadu Buhari for his giant strides in repositioning the country.



Kalu, made the remarks in a statement on Saturday in Abuja to commemorate the seventh anniversary of the Buhari-led government.



While extolling the virtues of the President, Kalu said that the Buhari-led federal government had achieved robust infrastructure development across the six geopolitical zones of the country.



The former Governor of Abia commended the harmonious working relationship between the three arms of government under the current administration.



According to him, the healthy working relationship has promoted sustainable development.



He said, “On behalf of the people of Abia North Senatorial district, I join other Nigerians in celebrating the seventh anniversary of the Buhari-led administration.



“The President is a genuine statesman and leader who is committed to the development of Nigeria.



“The Federal Government has in the past seven years achieved remarkable milestone in all ramifications.



“The Federal Government has built key infrastructure across the country.



“The Federal Government has consistently rolled out numerous projects to improve the common lots of Nigerians, including social investment programmes, to cushion the economic effects of COVID-19 and other challenges.



“The list of projects executed by the Buhari-led administration is endless.

“The President has continued to work tirelessly to build a united, prosperous and indivisible Nigeria.”



Kalu urged Nigerians to sustain their support for President Buhari while cautioning politicians against campaign of calumny and inflammatory utterances.



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that President Buhari clocks seven years in office on May 29. (NAN)

