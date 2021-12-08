79 PHCs get N418m as Zulum launches Borno’s Basic Healthcare Fund Zulum is exceptional, says Minister, others

Governor Babagana Umara Zulum on Tuesday launched Borno State’s Basic Healthcare Provision Fund, with the disbursement of N418m to 79 Primary Healthcare Centres (PHCs) across the State.

Launch held at the Multipurpose Hall of the Government House in Maiduguri, with the participation of Zulum, the Minister of State for Health, who was represented, as well as the National President of the Nigerian Medical Association, and other healthcare stakeholders.

The fund with a total of N418, 941,339.70 kobo is meant for primary healthcare centers to sustainably procure drugs, some medical consumables, and also fund some human resource and managerial needs for a period of time from now to the 2022 calendar year.

The 79 selected PHCs were allocated different sums, depending on their sizes, number of beds, nature of services, and estimated population of patients. Some PHCs with more number of beds and healthcare workers, are established to serve more patients, especially in communities with high population of residents and less alternative healthcare institutions nearby.

Zulum’s launch of the N418m fund was in addition to an earlier release of over N300m for the procurement of drugs distributed to PHCs located in low-income communities, the Governor said. He added that the State has sustained its provision of free maternal healthcare services to residents.

Executive Secretary of Borno State Contributory Healthcare Management Agency, Dr. Saleh Abba Kaza who hosted the launch, said the agency has enrolled over 35,000 residents for contributory health scheme. He said the agency particularly targeted vulnerable population made up of physically challenged persons, children below five years, pregnant women and low cadre civil servants.

… Zulum is exceptional – Minister

Speaking at the Maiduguri launch, Minister of State for Health, Dr. (Sen.) Adeleke Olorunmi Mamora said “(the) Federal Ministry of Health is fully aware of the exceptional efforts Your Excellency (Governor Zulum) is making to develop the primary, secondary and tertiary healthcare in Borno State”.

The Minister cited Zulum’s ongoing construction of the Borno State University Teaching Hospital and the establishment of a medical college, as well as the construction of numerous primary healthcare centres, upgrading and modernization of existing hospitals and equipping them with medical workers, diagnosing equipment and drugs.

The Minister directed the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) to support the Borno State Contributory Health Care Management Agency.

Also speaking, Executive Secretary of the National Health Insurance Scheme, Prof. Mohammed Nasir Sambo aligned with the Minister in recognizing evident plans to develop Borno’s Healthcare sector.

The occasion’s guest speaker who is the Executive Secretary, Anambra State Health Insurance Agency, Dr. Simon Onyemaechi spoke on what he sees as Borno’s promising path to better healthcare through Governor Zulum’s bold efforts.

The event’s Chairman, who is the President, Common Wealth Medical Association and also President-Elect, World Medical Association, Dr. Osahon Enabulele commended Borno’s continued successes in healthcare development.

