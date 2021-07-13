774,000 jobs: NDE trains 21,000 beneficiaries in Kebbi

The National Directorate of Employment (NDE) has begun training of 21,000 beneficiaries of the 774,000 Expanded Special Public Works (ESPW) Programme in Kebbi.The two-day training is aimed at stimulating entrepreneurship spirit among the beneficiaries and fostering creation of new businesses as well as promoting financial inclusion.The NDE Director-General, Malam Abubakar Nuhu-Fikpo, made the disclosurewhile flagging off the training in Birnin Kebbi on Tuesday.The director-general was represented by Kebbi Coordinator of NDE, Alhaji Abdullahi Danjuma-Machika.

He said that the training would help the beneficiaries to get out of poverty.The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the training code-named Basic Business Training under the Small Scale Enterprises Programme, commenced simultaneously in the three senatorial districts of the state.“The aim of the training is to stimulate entrepreneurship spirit among the beneficiaries, foster the creation of new businesses and promote financial inclusion among the vulnerable.“

It will also train the beneficiaries to manage their enterprises effectively and efficiently based on best practices to prevent business failure,” Nuhu-Fikpo said.

The director-general advised the beneficiaries to cooperate with experienced resource persons who would take them through some meticulously chosen topics.

One of the participants, Mr Murtala Shehu, commended the NDE for the training which he described as well-intended.“We thank the Federal Government and NDE for the opportunity, we promise to make the best use of it,” he said. (NAN).

