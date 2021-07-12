774,000 Jobs: FG trains beneficiaries in Ebonyi

The Federal government has begun the Basic Business Training (BBT) for the beneficiaries of the Extended Special Works Programme (ESPW) in Ebonyi.

Dr Festus Keyamo, Minister of Labour, said at the inauguration ceremony in Abakaliki on Monday that the training was approved by President Muhammadu Buhari for the benefit of Nigerians.

Keyamo who was represented by Dr Edward Nkwegu, Chairman of the Federal Government ESPW in Ebonyi noted that a total of 13,000 volunteers in the 13 local government areas of the state were recruited for the programme.

“This number includes skilled and unskilled labourers, with specific directive from the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment.

“These persons have been engaged in practical works on selected sites across the state between January and July 2021 to carry out public works that are peculiar to each local government area.

He said that the major aim of the training was to input self-sustainable knowledge into the participants.

Mr Abubaka Fikpo, Director General, National Directorate of Employment (NDE), represented by Mr David Apakasa, Director of Small Business in the Directorate, NDE, lauded the programme.

He restated the Federal Government’s commitment to the fight against unemployment in the country.

Fikpo further explained that the programme was created to teach and empower people on how to manage finance.

“Teach a man how to fish and for life, he or she will become independent and self-reliant.

“I urge the beneficiaries to be committed to the programme and support the Federal Government in the fight against unemployment,” he advised.

Mr Marcel Igboanude, Coordinator of NDE in Ebonyi added that the two-day training was structured to bring out business skills such as motivation for entrepreneurship in the participants.

“I wish to appeal to all the beneficiaries of this programme to make the best of this opportunity to exit joblessness and become self-reliant in business and legal responsibility, marketing plans and strategy,” Igboanude stated. (NAN)

