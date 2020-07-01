774,000 Jobs: Buhari Youth Organisation calls for transparency in recruitment process

Share the news













The Buhari Youth Organisation (BYO), Lagos State Chapter, on Wednesday called for accountability and transparency in the recruitment process of the Federal Government’s 774,000 Special Public Works Programme.

The group made the call in a statement jointly signed by Mr Abdulwaheed Odunuga and Mr Rasaq Aderibigbe, the State Coordinator and Secretary of the association respectively.

“We are in candid support of the move by the Honourable Minister of State for Labour, Festus Keyamo to ensure the enlistment of youths get to the designated local areas and grassroots where the harsh effects of the COVID-19 and economic hardship are felt most.

“We will appreciate that our respected Honourable members of the National Assembly (NASS) keenly keep to their oversight job functions.

“The youths entrust the NASS leadership to protect the interests of all Nigerian youths over nepotism.

“We understand democracy is all about engaging all or representatives of the majorities but the interests of the majorities must and should always be prioritised and protected above others,’’ the BYO said.

According to them, President Muhammadu Buhari has laid a great foundation for the country as the foremost democratic leader that has ensured that positive impacts of governance are felt by the masses.

The group said that many people, who had no connection with the privileged, had enjoyed the dividends of democracy under Buhari’s government like those benefiting from the N-Power, Market-Moni and Traders-Moni.

“We urge the Honourable Minister, Festus Keyamo not to let his guard down in ensuring the recruitment process is open and transparent to all.

“We want that to be a legacy that subsequent humanitarian programmes will build on for the country to be great.

“We believe strongly in Nigeria and great Nigerians like Barr. Festus Keyamo not to relent on their efforts to make this country greater,’’ the group said. (NAN)

Related

Share the news













No tags for this post.