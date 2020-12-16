76 graduates bag 1st Class during LASU’s 24th convocation

Seventy-six students graduated with first class honour degrees at the 24th convocation of the Lagos State University (LASU), Ojo on Wednesday.

Prof. Olanrewaju Fagbohun, the Vice-Chancellor of the institution, announced this at the physical and virtual award ceremony for the first degrees, diplomas, postgraduate diplomas and master degrees.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 2,620 graduating students were awarded higher degrees, which included 35 doctorates, 1,034 professional masters, 664 academic masters and 887 postgraduate diplomas.

Fagbohun commended the graduating students for their hard work, tenacity, resilience and determination to succeed.

“You demonstrated to the world during your studentship that the best can come out of our institution.