75-year-old man in court for allegedly exhuming sister’s bones, granted N100,000 bail

An Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday granted bail of N100,000 to a 75-year-old man, Mr Daramola Luiz, accused of exhuming the bones of his sister, Mrs Folawewo Luiz, buried 50 years ago.

The Magistrate, Mrs Modupe Afeniforo, who granted the bail, ordered the defendant to provide two sureties in like sum and adjourned the case until March 19, for mention.

She said one of the sureties must be a civil servant not below level 8 and must be resident within the jurisdiction of the court.

The defendant who resides at Orun-Ekiti, in Ise/Orun Local Government Area of Ekiti, pleaded not guilty to the one count charge of unlawfully digging of his sister’s grave.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Oriyomi Akinwale, told the court that the defendant committed the offence at Orun-Ekiti on June 21, 2016.

He alleged that the accused who lived with his sister was brought to the police station when the offence was committed in 2016, and they were told to go and settle amicably, but they could not settle.

Akinwale said the accused and the late woman lived together as brother and sister, but the woman died five decades ago without any child.

He said the accused got married and when his wife died, he dug the sister’s grave and exhumed her bones, in order to bury his wife in the same grave.

Akinwale said that the family frowned at his action, while the offence is punishable under Section 249(d) of the Criminal Code Cap C16 Law of Ekiti State 2012. (NAN)