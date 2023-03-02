74 micro businesses get NDE loans in Plateau

By Martha Agas

The National Directorate of Employment (NDE) on Thursday disbursed loans to 74 people in Plateau, under its Micro-Entreprises Enhancement Scheme (MEES).

Speaking at the disbursement ceremony, the Ag. State Coordinator of NDE in Plateau, Mrs. Asabe Lassa, urged the beneficiaries to use the loans judiciously, to become self reliant.

She said that the N20, 000 loan for each beneficiary was to enable them to grow their businesses, which would have multiplier effects on the economy.

“Do not despise the days of little beginning,” the coordinator said.

She said that the scheme would expand their businesses, which would enable job creation for the unemployed.

Lassa said that in spite of the paucity of resources in the country, NDE was determined to create jobs through its programmes and projects.

The NDE official urged the beneficiaries not to use the loans to cater for their personal needs , but to establish and build their businesses.

“Do not see the loan as a gift or a means to solve issues on ground, but it is meant to help you , so that you do not only solve the problem of today but also tomorrow,” she said.

In his remarks, the Head of Department of the Small Scale Enterprises, Mr. Victor Otukpa said that the loan had a moratorium of two months.

He said that after the period, beneficiaries were to pay ₦1,000 monthly, adding that the loan had nine per cent interest rate.

Otukpa told the beneficiaries that they would be monitored, to ensure that the loan was being used in line with its purpose.

Responding on behalf of the beneficiaries, one of them, Mrs Felicia Nuhu, thanked NDE for the loans, and assured them that they would make judicious use of the facility.(NAN)