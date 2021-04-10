By Chimezie Godfrey

The Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) has said that the news making the round on the social media speculating the suspension of JAMB for 73 Regular Course is a fake news.

This was made known in a statement by the Academy’s Public Relations Officer, Maj. Bashir Jajira and made available to newsmen.

Maj. Jajira noted that the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) is a basic requirement for entry into the Academy.

He therefore advised the general public to disregard the any information circulating in the social media purporting suspension of JAMB for 73 Regular Course.

He stressed,”The attention of Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) has been drawn to a fake news making viral on social media speculating the suspension of JAMB for 73 Regular Course.

“The Academy wishes to inform the general public that Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) is one of the basic requirement for entry into the Academy, all interested applicants into the Academy must have passed the UTME and attain an acceptable minimum national standard (as determined by JAMB annual policy meeting) before gaining entry into 73 Regular Course.

“The general public are advised to disregard any information circulating on the social media purporting the suspension of JAMB for 73 Regular Course, as such information is false, has no link with the NDA and will disqualify interested applicants the opportunity of gaining entry into the Academy.

“The Academy wishes to reiterate that all activities relating to admissions into the NDA are duly publicized on its official website: www.nda.edu.ng and on some national dailies.

“Interested applicants are thus advised to periodically check above website for information relating to all NDA admissions as well as other matters of interest.”

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

