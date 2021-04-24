The police in Edo on Friday arraigned a 72-year old man and two others before an Ogbeson Chief Magistrates’ Court, Benin for allegedly stealing 50 units of tricycles, valued at N25 million.

The three defendants were Ifeanyi Onukwube, 35, Chima Sunday (AKA Papa), 72, and Bethel Abraham, 27.

The Police Prosecutor, Sgt. Kehinde Iyawe, said that the accused were arraigned on a four-count charge, bordering on conspiracy and stealing.

Iyawe said that the defendants on Nov. 23, 2020 at Ahor Garage in Ahor community, within Oregbeni Magisterial District, did conspire to steal tricycles.

He said the defendants stole 50 units of tricycles, valued N 25million, property of Godec Power Nigeria Ltd.

The prosecutor said that the offences contravened Sections 517, 383(1) and 390 (9) of the Criminal Code, Laws of the defunct Bendel State, 1976, which is now applicable in Edo.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges leveled against them.

The defendants’ counsel, Mrs Martha Imafu, however, appealed to the Chief Magistrate to grant them bail and assured him that the defendants would not skip bail.

The police prosecutor did not oppose the bail application.

Consequently, Chief Magistrate Mutairu Oare admitted the accused to a bail of N200,000 each, with one surety in like sum.

He said that the surety must be a responsible person and must depose to an affidavit of means.

Oare also directed that the surety must deposit two recent passport photographs of himself and that of the defendants with the court.

He added that information about the surety’s residences should be verified by the court registrar.

The chief magistrate thereafter adjourned the case to May 12 for hearing. (NAN)

