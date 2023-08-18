72 suspected BH/ISWAP members surrender to troops in North-East – DHQ

By Chimezie Godfrey

No fewer than 72 suspected members of the Boko-Haram (B/H) and Islamic State of West African Province (ISWAP) have surrendered to troops in the North-East, Nigeria.

This was made known by the Director, Defence Media Operations, Major General Edward Buba during the bi-weekly press briefing on the ongoing military operations of the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) held on Thursday at the Defence Headquarters, Abuja.

Maj-Gen Buba disclosed that the military operations in the North-East resulted to the arrest of several terrorists, a collaborator and kidnapper, and equally the recovery of arms and ammunition, among others.

He said notable among the successes recorded by the military in the past two weeks was the surrender of 72 BH/ISWAP members to troops of Operation Hadin Kai.

He said,”Between 7 to 9 August 2023, 3 Boko Haram/Islamic State of West Africa Province combatants surrendered to troops at Kukawa and Konduga LGA of Borno State. One of the fighters was identified as Mallam Abba Modu. Items recovered from the terrorists include 3 AK47 rifles, 26 rounds of 7.62mm special, 3 magazines loaded with 60 rounds of 7.62mm special and 3 empty magazines

“On 11 Aug 23, 8 Boko Haram/Islamic State West Africa Province terrorists surrendered to troops. Troops recovered 6 AK 47 rifles and 45 rounds of 7.62 mm Special ammo. Preliminary investigation revealed terrorists surrendered from Birnin Abuja Village in Bama LGA of Borno State.

“On 14 Aug 23, 32 suspected BH/ISWAP and families comprising 9 adult males, 10 adult females and 12 children surrendered to troops at Doron Baga and Corss Kauwa villages in Kukawa LGA of Borno State. Troops recovered 5 AK47 rifles, one FN rifle (SLR), 12 rounds of 5.6 mm ammo, 14 AK47 magazines with 211 rounds of 7.62mm Special ammo, 4 AK47 rifle magazines, 2 hand grenades, 3 magazine bandoliers, 4 mosquito nets, 2 praying mats, 2 knives, 3 touch and other sundry items.

“Between 15 and 16 August 2023, a total of 29 Boko Haram Terrorists and families comprising of 6 Adult males, 4 adult females and 10 children surrendered at Doron Baga and Kwatan Turare villages in Kukawa LGA of BORNO State. Troops recovered one AK47 rifle, one Galileo rifle, one AK47 rifle with 17 rounds of 7.62 mm Special ammo, 83 rounds of 7.62mm special, 4 AK47 magazines, 7 mobile phones 5 mosquito nets, 5 blankets, 2 torch light, 5 praying mats, 2 transistor radio, one school bag, clothes, 3 wristwatches, 2 BHT uniforms and a sum of Two Hundred and Thirteen Thousand Eight Hundred Naira (N213,800.00).”

The General also disclosed that troops arrested a terrorist’s collaborator and kidnapper at Gujba and Kaga LGAs of Yobe and Borno States respectfully. Additionally, BH/ISWAP terrorist combatants surrendered to troops at Kukawa, Konduga and Bama LGAs of Borno State.

According to him, the operations resulted in eliminated terrorists, rescued kidnapped hostages, recovered arms and ammunitions.

“On 7 Aug 23, troops conducted fighting patrol along Road Buni Gari – Buratai in Gujba LGA of Yobe State. The troops discovered an abandoned vehicle by the road side between Magza and Kamuya villages. Troops exploited deep into the bush and arrested 2 suspected kidnappers. Then, recovered the vehicle, one bicycle, one blanket and the sum of Eighty-Eight Thousand Naira (₦88,000.00) only.

“On 8 August 2023, troops arrested two persons, a BH/ISWAP terrorist collaborator and a kidnapper, namely Samuel Bitechor and Bacha Ali, at Mainok Village in Kaga LGA of Borno State. Troops recovered the sum of Thirty-Nine Thousand Six Hundred Naira (₦39,600.00) and one mobile phone.

“On 14 Aug 23, troops in conjunction with hybrid forces arrested 3 BH/ISWAP terrorists logistics suppliers at Bama in Bama LGA of Borno State. troops recovered 3 AK 47 magazines, 2 solar panels, yards of clothing materials, camouflage vest, 4 mobile phones and the sum of Fifty Thousand Naira (N50,000.00) only among other sundry items,” he said.

He further said that the air component of Operation Hadin Kai conducted air recce around Arina Chiki. “Subsequently, precision air strikes to eliminate the terrorist gather in the area were conducted. The outcome of the strikes is being continually monitored,” he said.

Gen. Buba affirmed that the operations as enumerated were indicative of the professionalism of men and women of the armed forces, their courage and bravery.

“These men and women put themselves in harms way, time and time again, to protect our great country. Troops will continue to use superior military force to eliminate any group or groups that constitutes a threat to the safety of citizens and own forces alike. Again, no group will strike the military with injurious consequences,” he said.

