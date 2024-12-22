72-hour shopping festival begins in Lagos Monday

The Lagos State Government has concluded plans for a 72-hour non-stop shopping extravaganza which will begin on Monday (Dec. 23).

By Aderonke Ojediran

The Lagos State Government has concluded plans for a 72-hour non-stop shopping extravaganza which will begin on Monday (Dec. 23).

The event known as Lagos State Shopping Festival will take place at the iconic Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Onikan, Lagos.

Mr Idris Aregbe, the Special Adviser to the state Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Tourism, Arts and Culture, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday.

The shopping festival is being organised by Lagos Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, in partnership with Chain Reaction Ltd.

“The Lagos Shopping Festival will feature over 500 vendors, representing a vibrant mix of local artisans and internationally-renowned brands.

“It will offer a wide array of products, including fashion, electronics, beauty items, home decor, gourmet food, and more.

“Whether you are looking for perfect holiday gifts, latest gadgets or unique fashion, you will discover something special at every turn,” he said.

The official said that the festival would play a pivotal role in promoting the fashion and retail sectors, showcasing not only the latest trends in apparel and accessories but also celebrating the artistry and craftsmanship of local artisans.

“We also aim to elevate this initiative by connecting small businesses and established brands to global markets and, at the same time, use entertainment and music to drive trade,” Aregbe said.

Aregbe added that the festival would offer an unmatched shopping experience for locals and tourists.

“Beyond shopping, the festival will also provide a dynamic and exciting atmosphere with live performances, entertainment, food stalls, and much more.”

“The Lagos Shopping Festival is more than just a shopping event; it is a celebration of Lagos State’s vibrant culture, creativity and commerce,” he said.(NAN)