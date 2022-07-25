70th Anniversary: RCCG donates cash, other items to patients in Jos

By Polycarp Auta

The Redeem Christian Church of God (RCCG) has donated cash and other items to some patients at the Plateau Specialist Hospital, Jos as part of activities for its 70th Anniversary.

Pastor Christopher Oni in charge of Region 8 and Assistant Continental pastor of the church presented the items to the beneficiaries on Monday in Jos.

”As part of activities lined up for our 70th anniversary, our General Overseer, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, directed that all churches should visit hospitals and other places and donate to the sick.

”So, we are here to fulfil this divine mandate and show solidarity and pray with the sick who are currently taking treatment in this hospital.

”We know that what we have given may not solve their entire problems but it will cushion a part of the hardship they are currently passing through,” he said.

Dr. Philemon Golwa, the Chief Medical Director (CMD), who moved round with the team to present the items to the beneficiaries, thanked RCCG for the gesture.

Golwa said that the gesture came at the ”nick of time”, insisting that most of the beneficiaries were in dire need of assistance.

The CMD also seized the opportunity to thank the General Overseer for renovating and equipping the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the hospital in 2020.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that some of items donated include washing and bathing soap, cartons of milk, detergents, rolls of toilet papers, among others. (NAN)

