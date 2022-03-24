7,000 ISWAP terrorists surrender to troops, scores neutralized – DHQ

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Defence Headquarters, DHQ Abuja, says 7,000 ISWAP terrorists have surrendered to troops, as several of them were neutralized within the last two weeks.

The Director Defence Media Operations, Maj-Gen Benard Onyeuko disclosed this Thursday at the bi-weekly briefing of Journalists on activities of the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) and other security agencies.

The General noted that troops of Operation Hadin Kai recorded success as the air components in this theatre of operation on 15 March 2022 conducted air strikes on terrorist within the Lake Chad Region and Tumbuns Close to Wulgo in Marte Local Government Area of Borno State.

According to him, during the airstrikes key members of Islamic State of West African Province were neutralized.

He also said that other operations were conducteed in Marsele, Musini, Gwoza, Liman Kara, Mandara, Fadhis, Waitini, Galdekore, Izza, Garin Ba’abba, Sambisa forest, Ashigashiya all in Borno State.

He said,”The operational achievement include neutralization of 17 terrorists, arrest of 35 terrorists, recovered 34 AK 47, 5 dane gun, 9 locally made guns, 270 rustled cows, 3 motor cycles, AK 74 and 13 bicycles used for logistics movement. while 7000 Islamic State of West Africa Province/Boko Haram Terrorist from different location surrendered to own troops. Troops also rescued 27 civilians.

“The surrendered terrorists have been profiled, while rescued civilians and recovered items were handed over to appropriate authorities for further action.”

Similarly, Maj-Gen Onyeuko noted that

within the period under review, troops of Operation Safe Haven conducted clearance operations in Kitagun Village in Bassa Local Government Area, Adua Village in Bashar district in Wase Local Government Area, Tenti town in Bokkos Local Government Area, Mangu town in Mangu Local Government Area, Bisichi in Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Other locations include Fadan Karshi, Ankwa in Sanga Local Government Area, Kurmin Masara in Zango Kataf Local Government Area and Jangidi in Jema’a Local Government Area, Fadan Chawai in Kaura Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

“Subsequently, troops recovered several stolen railway sleepers, 3 trucks, 1 J5 bus, 2 AK47 rifles with extra magazines.

Troops rescued 3 civilians, neutralized 2 bandits and apprehended 19 criminal/bandits. All recovered items, rescued civilians and apprehended criminals were handed over to the appropriate authorities for further actions,” he said.

He equally revealed that troops of Operation Whirl Stroke, Operation Hadarin Daji, Operation Delta Safe, and Exercise Obangame Express also did exploits in their various operations.

The General explained that the Nigerian Navy in conjunction with US AFRICOM organized the 12th Edition of Ex OBANGAME EXPRESS which was designed to create enabling environment and freedom of Navigation in the Gulf of Guinea.

According to him, this was also created to achieve regional collaboration through joint operations and to checkmate illegal economic activities on the nation’s coastal water. The Exercise was held from 11 – 18 March 2022.

He however, revealed that Operation Delta Safe made tremendous achievement as troops within the period under review neutralized 1 militant, recovered Six Million Six Hundred and Seventy-Nine Thousand (6,679,000) litres of illegal refined AGO, Four Million Four Hundred Thirty-Six Thousand (4,436,000) litres of stolen crude oil, among others, in the Niger-Delta region of the country.

Gen. Onyeuko said the Chief of Defence Staff commended the troops in all theatre of operations for the modest feats recorded and enjoins troops to remain professional, vigilant and exhibit utmost caution respect for human rights of citizens in their respective Area of Responsibilities.

“Members of the Press are appreciated for the long-standing cooperation in disseminating information to the general public on the operational activities of the Nigerian Armed Forces, police and other security agencies in the various theatre of operations.

“We also appreciate the general public for their unrelenting cooperation and efforts in providing useful information in aiding and support of our military operations across the Country,” he said.

