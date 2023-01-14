700 Borno traditional rulers train on mediation, conflict management

By Hamza Suleiman

A total of 700 traditional rulers in Borno have been trained on mediation and conflict management as part of efforts to enhance peace in the state.

The training was conducted through the British Council Managing Conflict in Nigeria (MCN) programme, funded by European Union (EU).

The National Programme Manager of MCN, Prof. Muhammad Tabiu, made this known on Friday in Maiduguri, during the launch of the Code of Conduct document for Traditional Rulers in the state.

He said that the document was developed by the Ministry of Local Government and Emirate Affairs and the state traditional Council, supported by the EU and British Council.

Tabiu said the document prescribed rules, values, and practices governing the conduct and behaviour of traditional rulers and institutions in Borno.

In his remarks, the Commissioner of Local Government and Emirates Affairs, Alhaji Sugun Mai-Mele said that the initiative was in recognition of the important role traditional rulers play in the areas of peace building, reconciliation and conflict mediation at the grassroots.

Mai-Mele who was represented by Director Emirates Affairs in the ministry, Alhaji Zanna Modu-Gubio, said the document encompassed history, values, qualities and duties of traditional rulers in the state, among others.

Earlier, the Shehu of Borno, Alhaji Abubakar Umar-Garba represented by the Waziri of Borno, Alhaji Yerima Mustapha, said all traditional rulers in the state would utilise the document as guide to enhance peace and stability in the state.

In a goodwill message, the Sulhu (dialogue) Ambassador of Borno Emirate, Alhaji Abba Maisandari, expressed appreciation of the people of Borno to the EU and other partners for promoting peace and dialogue in the state and Nigeria in general.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that all the eigth emirates in the state signed an agreement to implement the document. (NAN)