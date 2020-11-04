70 young women to benefit from skills acquisition training in Lagos 

Worried by the rising unemployment level among women and its attendant consequences on homes, CrystalCreationz Enterprise, an SME, has concluded arrangements to empower 70 unemployed young females in Lagos. Miss Joy Udoh, the Chief Executive Officer of the enterprise, who made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), in Epe, Lagos State on Wednesday, said the training would hold on Jan. 25 2021. Udoh said trainees would be drawn from Epe and Ibeju Lekki local government areas, Eredo and Ikosi-Ejiri local council development areas.

Udoh, said the proposed training was aimed at keeping the young females away from roaming about the streets, as well as building their capacity as future wives, mothers and homemakers. The young entrepreneur, however, said that there was no age limit for the beneficiaries, but would accommodate young women from 18 years and above. “All plans are in top gear to make it a successful event. “There is no criteria regarding qualifications, but it is strictly for unemployed young females. She, however, said that the training was free, and that the data of all participants would be collected for future opportunities.

“We have several unemployed youths roaming the streets, and this programme is designed to engage them in one occupation or the other,” she said. Udoh said the selected beneficiaries would be trained on bead, shoe and bag making, tie and dye, arts and craft.

She appealed to governments at the local level, notable personalities and philanthropists, to key into the programme in order to support the development of women, which was key to national growth. “Your financial and moral support will encourage us to do more for the community, and to reduce unemployment challenges in the division, and the country at large. “We are committed to serving the people better and to making a meaningful impact on their lives,” she said. (NAN)