70-year-old man in police net for defiling neighbour’s daughter in Bauchi

The police in Bauchi have arrested a 70-year-old man for allegedly defiling a seven-year-old daughter of his neighbour girl in Bauchi.

This is contained in a statement issued by SP Thomas Goni, Spokesman of the Zone 12 Police Command, Bauchi.

”The police can confirm the arrest of a 70-year-man, Umaru Daura for allegedly defiling a seven-year-old daughter his neighbour.

“The incident happened in Kawo Rauta Village in Toro Local Government Area of Bauchi State.

“‌ The victim’s father, Alhaji Habu Musa reported the case to the Police,” he said.

He said the AIG in charge of Zone 12 Bauchi, Audu Madaki, has directed that the suspect be charged to court after completion of investigations.

Goni appealed to the general public to provide the security agencies with vital information on suspects and any strange movements in their communities.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Zone 12 Police Command Bauchi comprises of Bauchi, Borno and Yobe. (NAN)

