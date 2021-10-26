70-year-old man in police net for defiling neighbour’s daughter in Bauchi

October 26, 2021



The Bauchi have arrested a 70--old man for allegedly defiling a seven--old daughter of his neighbour girl Bauchi.

This is contained a statement issued by SP Thomas Goni, of the Zone 12 Command, Bauchi.

”The can the arrest of a 70--man, Umaru Daura for allegedly defiling a seven--old daughter his neighbour.

“The incident happened Kawo Rauta Village Toro Local Government Area of Bauchi State.

“‌ The victim’s father, Alhaji Habu Musa reported the case to the Police,” he said.

He said the AIG charge of Zone 12 Bauchi, Audu Madaki, has directed that the suspect charged to court after completion of investigations.

Goni appealed to the general public to provide the security agencies with vital information on suspects and any strange movements their communities.

The News of Nigeria that Zone 12 Command Bauchi comprises of Bauchi, Borno and Yobe. (NAN)

