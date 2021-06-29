7 vagrants get 20 lashes of cane, hard labour for pick-pocketing

June 29, 2021 Favour Lashem News, Project 0



A Sharia Court in Magajin Gari, Kaduna State, on Tuesday ordered that seven vagrants be 20 lashes of canes each with hard for pick-pocketing.

The police charged Hamza Aliyu, Abba Haruna, Yusuf Hashim, Ismail Adamu, Salisu Aliyu, Abdulaziz Rabiu and Abba Sani who all reside within Kaduna metropolis, with pick-pocketing and stealing around the market.

The judge, Nuhu Falalu, also ordered a traditional barber to give the vagrants a proper hair cut in court.

Earlier, the police , Insp Ibrahim Shu’aibu, told the court that on July 23, at about 1 p.n.  the seven men were caught wandering at the Bakin Dogo Market in Kaduna.

He said they all admitted to committing the crime.

The , he said, contravened the provisions of  sections 59, 271 and 385 of the Kaduna State Penal Code of 2017.(NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,