7 vagrants get 20 lashes of cane, hard labour for pick-pocketing

A Sharia Court in Magajin Gari, Kaduna State, on Tuesday ordered that seven vagrants be given 20 lashes of canes each with hard labour for pick-pocketing.

The police charged Hamza Aliyu, Abba Haruna, Yusuf Hashim, Ismail Adamu, Salisu Aliyu, Abdulaziz Rabiu and Abba Sani who all reside within Kaduna metropolis, with pick-pocketing and stealing around the market.

The judge, Nuhu Falalu, also ordered a traditional barber to give the vagrants a proper hair cut in court.

Earlier, the police counsel, Insp Ibrahim Shu’aibu, told the court that on July 23, at about 1 p.n. the seven men were caught wandering at the Bakin Dogo Market in Kaduna.

He said they all admitted to committing the crime.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 59, 271 and 385 of the Kaduna State Penal Code Law of 2017.(NAN)

