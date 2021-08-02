7 test positive for Coronavirus in China’s Wuhan

Seven people tested positive to COVID-19 on Monday in Wuhan, capital of central China’s Hubei Province, local authorities have said.

The seven people were identified as migrant workers at the Wuhan Economic & Technological Development Zone, according to the zone’s headquarters on COVID-19 prevention and control.

One of the workers surnamed Tang, had waited at a train station in the city of Jingzhou, also in Hubei Province, where a tour group from Jiangsu Province was also waiting.

Members of the tour group had also tested positive.

The other six reported cases were close contacts of Tang, the headquarters said.

Wuhan, once hard-hit by the COVID-19 epidemic, had not reported locally transmitted cases for over a year. (Xinhua/NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...