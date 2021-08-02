7 test positive for Coronavirus in China’s Wuhan

 Seven tested positive to -19 on Monday in Wuhan, capital of central China’s Hubei Province, local authorities said.

The seven were identified as migrant workers at the Wuhan Economic & Technological Development Zone, according to the zone’s headquarters on -19 prevention and control.

One of the workers surnamed Tang, had waited at a train station in the city of Jingzhou, also in Hubei Province, where a tour group from Jiangsu Province was also waiting.

Members of the tour group had also tested positive.

The other six cases were close contacts of Tang, the headquarters said.

Wuhan, once hard-hit by the -19 epidemic, had locally transmitted cases over a year. (Xinhua/NAN)

