7 suspected bandits arrested in Lere, alleged female accomplice lynched

Security agencies have reported to the Kaduna State Government that seven suspected bandits have been arrested in Mariri community of Lere local government area.

Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner,

Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Kaduna State, disclosed this in a further update Wednesday.

Aruwan said,:According to the report, the arrests were the result of sustained intelligence gathering. Troops of Operation Safe Haven acted on the credible intelligence, and arrested members of a kidnap syndicate, identified as follows: Musa Adamu; Abdullahi Usman; Suleiman Hasidu; Usman Jibril ; Saidu Isah ;Hassan Abdulhamid and Idris Sani

“One Hajiya Bilkisu, a suspected accomplice who had been housing the arrested persons, was unfortunately lynched by members of the community as she tried to escape”, the statement said.

According to Aruwan, the Kaduna State Government noted the report with satisfaction and commended the troops for their prompt action on credible intelligence gathered. The Government urged security agencies to ensure a thorough investigation of the suspects.

Furthermore, the Kaduna State Government appealed to citizens to avoid all forms of jungle justice, and to give security agencies the needed cooperation to work in line with the dictates of the law.

