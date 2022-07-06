7 ships with petrol, others waiting to berth in Lagos – NPA

By Chiazo Ogbolu

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) on Wednesday said seven ships that had arrived at the Lagos ports were waiting to berth with petroleum products and others.

NPA in its ”Daily Shipping Position” listed other products waiting to berth as: bulk sugar, container, bulk sugar, fertiliser and base oil.

It said that another 21 ships at the ports were discharging petrol, bulk wheat, general cargo, container, bulk gypsum, ethanol, soya bean, automobile gasoline, bulk urea and frozen fish.

Meanwhile, 23 other ships also laden with petroleum products, food items and other goods are expected from July 7 to July 17.

The authority said that the ships were expected to arrive at the Lagos Port Complex.

It indicated that the ships contain general cargo, frozen fish, bulk sugar, container, bulk wheat, bulk coal, petrol and bulk fertiliser. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

