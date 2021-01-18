7 security guards in court for malicious destruction of employer’s truck

Seven security guards on Monday appeared in a Chief Magistrates’ Court in Tinubu, Lagos, for alleged malicious destruction of employer’s truck. The police charged Sunday Okirika, 46; Innocent Abegbe, 37; David Agbo, 31; Patience Ogwuche; 28; Matthew Adikwe, 25; and Abraham Ofugocho, 24 with conspiracy, vandalism, theft and failure to do the job they were paid to do. They pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The prosecution counsel, Insp Ajaga Agboko, told the court that the defendants committed the offence between Nov. 7 and Nov. 10, 2020 at 6b Mekunwen Road, Ikoyi Lagos. He alleged the seven defendants who are security guards at Honeywell Group Limited, conspired and damaged and stole vehicle parts worth N2.5million, belonging to their employer. Agboko alleged that they smashed the windows of a Toyota Prado Jeep and a Toyota Hilux and stole two brain boxes and eight window control buttons.

The prosecutor added that the defendants, refused to turn on the security lights while committing the alleged crime to prevent the CCTV camera from capturing them.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 287 (7), 350, 410 and 411of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015. Magistrate T. A. Idowu admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N200,000 each and two sureties each in like sum. She adjourned the case until March 29 for hearing. (NAN)