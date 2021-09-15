7 people killed over witchcraft in Adamawa – Police

Police in Adamawa have confirmed the killing of seven people over allegation of witchcraft at Dasin Bwate village in Fufore Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.


DSP Sulaiman Nguroje, the police in the state, confirmed the development the Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Wednesday in Yola.

Nguroje said that the incident occurred Tuesday, adding that an team had been deployed the village.

“Seven people were killed in Dasin Bwate village in Fufore LGA over witchcraft allegation.

“The police have deployed team into the village,’’ Nguroje said.

He, however, said that when the team arrived the village Wednesday morning, the residents, the village head had deserted the community.

Nguroje said the team found the seven unidentified corpses in one of the houses in the village.

According him, no has been made so far.

are calling the neighbouring villages assist the police with useful information the whereabouts of the residents of Dasin Bwate,’’ Nguroje pleaded.(NAN)

