7 people docked for allegedly assaulting AEDC staff member

Seven people were on Tuesday in a Magistrates’ Court for allegedly assaulting a staff member of the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC).

The police charged Abiodun Ariya, Joseph Damilola-Ibitoye, Adeoye Femi, Abdulrazak Sadiq, Ibrahim Toba, Mary David and Hassan Lawal with criminal conspiracy, trespass, mischief and causing grievous hurt.

They pleaded not guilty.

The Prosecuting Counsel, Mr G.O. Olowu, told the court that the defendants on June 9, stormed the Lokoja Area Office of the AEDC and attacked Mr Olarewoju John-Femi on the guise that he stole their electrical cable.

Oluwo said that John-Femi sustained grievous injuries on his head.

The police also said that the defendants destroyed John-Fem’s cell phones, one office Desk Top Computer, 2two plastic chairs and some customers’ bills.

The offence he said is punishable under the provisions of sections 97, 348, 327 and 245 of the Penal Code Law.

Chief Magistrate A.M. Mopa admitted them to bail in the sum of N100, 000 each with one surety each in like sum.

Mopa adjourned the case until July 12 for further mention. (NAN)

