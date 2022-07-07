7 Nigerians make first list of women nominees for CAF Awards 2022

By Olawale Alabi

Seven Nigerian players made the list as the Confederation of African Football (CAF) on Thursday released the first list of nominees for the women categories of the CAF Awards 2022.

The first list also have one Nigerian club in the Club of the Year category, while four of the seven players are in the Player of the Year category.

The final list of nominees that will vie for the top prizes will be announced closer to the event scheduled for July 21 in Rabat, Morocco.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that categories for the awards include Player of the Year, Interclub Player of the Year, Young Player of the Year and Club of the Year.

The nominees for two other categories —- Coach of the Year and National Team of the Year —- will be revealed in due course.

For the purpose of concluding a credible list, performances at the ongoing Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) will be taken into consideration in picking the nominees for the two categories.

The winners of the respective category will be announced at the Awards Gala on July 21.

NAN reports that a panel made up of technical experts, CAF legends and media representatives decided on the first list for the various categories.

The final list will be decided by a voting panel made up of CAF Technical Committee, media representatives, head coaches and captains of Member-Associations and clubs.

The CAF Awards 2022 will be held ahead of the final of Africa’s flagship women’s competitions WAFCON tagged “Morocco 2022”, which began on Saturday and will end on July 23.

Nominees

Player of the Year (Women)

· Lesege Radiakanyo (Botswana and Double Action)

· Refilwe Tholakele (Botswana and Township Rollers)

· Rukiya Bizimana (Burundi and Etoile du matin)

· Ajara Nchout Njoya (Cameroon and Internazionale Milano)

· Gabrielle Onguene (Cameroon and CSKA Moscow)

· Jeanette Yango (Cameroon and FC Fleury)

· Rose Bella (Cameroon and Trabzonspor)

· Evelyn Badu (Ghana and Alvaldsnes)

· Doris Boaduwaa (Ghana and Sekondi Hasaacas)

· Perpetual Agyekum (Ghana and Sekondi Hasaacas/Alvaldsnes)

· Sanaa Mssoudy (Morocco and AS FAR)

· Ghizlane Chebbak (Morocco and AS FAR)

· Fatima Tagnaout (Morocco and AS FAR)

· Zenatha Coleman (Namibia and Fenerbahce)

Asisat Oshoala (Nigeria and Barcelona Feminine)

· Rasheedat Ajibade (Nigeria and Atletico Madrid)

· Chiamaka Nnadozie (Nigeria and Paris FC)

· Uchenna Kanu (Nigeria and Tigres UANL)

· Andile Dlamini (South Africa and Mamelodi Sundowns)

· Bambanani Mbane (South Africa and Mamelodi Sundowns)

· Thembi Kgatlana (South Africa and Atletico Madrid)

· Jermaine Seoposenwe (South Africa and Sporting Clube de Braga)

· Refiloe Jane (South Africa and AC Milan)

· Linda Motlhalo (South Africa & Djurgardens IF)

· Odette Gnintegma (Togo & Raja Ain Harrouda)

· Mariem Houij (Tunisia & ALG Spor)

· Sabrine Ellouzi (Tunisia & Feyenoord)

· Fazila Ikwaput (Uganda & Dove FC)

· Racheal Kundananji (Zambia & SD Eibar)

· Grace Chanda (Zambia & BIIK Kazygurt)

Interclub Player of the Year (Women)

· Andile Dlamini (Mamelodi Sundowns)

· Bambanani Mbanie (Mamelodi Sundowns)

· Zanele Nhlapho (Mamelodi Sundowns)

· Andisiwe Mgcoyi (Mamelodi Sundowns)

· Evelyn Badu (Sekondi Hasaacas/Alvaldsnes)

· Doris Boaduwaa (Sekondi Hasaacas)

· Janet Egyir (Sekondi Hasaacas)

· Perpetual Agyekum (Sekondi Hasaacas/Alvaldsnes)

· Fatima Dahmos (AS FAR)

· Ghizlane Chebbak (AS FAR)

· Sanaa Mssoudy (AS FAR)

· Fatima Tagnaout (AS FAR)

· Grace Mfwamba (Malabo Kings)

· Stephanie Gbogou (Malabo Kings)

· Rose Bella (Malabo Kings)

· Fatoumatta Dukureh (Wadi Degla)

· Hayama Abdellatif (Wadi Degla)

· Gift Monday (River Angels/FC Robo)

· Maryann Ezenagu (River Angels)

· Bassira Toure (AS Mande)

Young Player of the Year (Women)

· Rukiya Bizimana (Burundi & Etoile du Matin)

· Rediet Assresahagn (Ethiopia & Hawassa City FC)

· Evelyn Badu (Ghana & Sekondi Hasaacas/Alvaldsnes)

· Doris Boaduwaa (Ghana & Sekondi Hasaacas/Alvaldsnes)

Yasmine Zouhir (Morocco & AS Saint-Etienne)

· Gift Monday (Nigeria & River Angels/FC Robo)

· Flourish Sebastine (Nigeria & Bayelsa Queens)

· Hapsatou Diallo (Senegal & US Parcelles Assainies)

· Clara Luvanga (Tanzania & Yanga Princess)

· Fauzia Najemba (Uganda & BIIK Kazygurt)

Club of the Year (Women)

· Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa)

· Sekondi Hasaacas (Ghana)

· AS FAR (Morocco)

· Malabo Kings (Equatorial Guinea)

· Wadi Degla (Egypt)

· River Angels (Nigeria)

· AS Mande (Mali)

(NAN)

