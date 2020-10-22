7 more U.S. soldiers in S. Korea test positive for COVID-19

Seven more U.S. soldiers in South Korea tested positive for COVID-19 amid lingering worry about the virus spreading there, the U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) said on Thursday.

The USFK said in a statement that seven USFK service members were confirmed with the COVID-19 after arriving in South Korea between Oct. 5 and 19.

Four service members arrived at Osan Air Base located in Pyeongtaek, 70 km south of Seoul, on the U.S. government chartered flights from the United States on Oct. 5, 9, 17 and 19.

Three service members arrived at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, on international commercial flights on Sunday and Monday.