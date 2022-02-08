7 minors in court for allegedly stealing generator sets

Seven minors were on Tuesday docked in an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court for allegedly stealing two generators worth N445,000.

The police charged the boys aged 14, 17, 12, 14, 13, 15 and 15 with conspiracy and theft.

They pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Prosecution Counsel, ASP Bisi Ogunleye, told the court that the defendants committed the offence on Jan. 21 at Bogije area of Ajah, Lagos State.

He alleged that the defendants stole two generators worth N455,000 belonging to Mr lsreal Adejoh and Mr Binley Iwulie.

The alleged offences contravene Sections 287 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that section 287 prescribes three years’ jail term for stealing, while section 411 attracts two years for conspiracy.

Magistrate Ejiro Kubeinje, released them on bail in the sum of N100,000 each with two sureties each in like sum.

Kubeinje said that the sureties should be gainfully employed and show evidence of two years tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

The magistrate fixed further hearing of the case on March 16. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

