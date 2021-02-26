7 men in court over alleged theft of employer’s N16.1m

The prosecutor, Insp. Abdulkareem Mustapha, told the court that the defendants and others still at large, committed the offences on Feb. 22 at about 1.30 a.m. at Poly Product Company, Idiroko Road, Ota.

Mustapha said the defendants, being staff of the company, conspired to break into the premises of the factory to steal raw materials valued at N16.1 million.

He said the defendants were apprehended by the company’s security officer and handed over to the police.