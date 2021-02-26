7 men in court over alleged theft of employer’s N16.1m

Seven men on Friday appeared before an Ota Magistrates’ Court in Ogun for allegedly stealing raw materials worth N16.1 million belonging to their employer.
The defendants: Emmanuel Ifeanyi, 25; Okoma Emmanuel, 23; Anifowoshe Kayode, 59; Usman Friday, 24; Ramon Taofeeq, 32; Hammed Afolabi, 22, and Idikobori Peter, 30, whose addresses were not provided, are facing a three-count charge of stealing, burglary and conspiracy.
The prosecutor, Insp. Abdulkareem Mustapha, told the court that the defendants and others still at large, committed the offences on Feb. 22 at about 1.30 a.m. at Poly Product Company, Idiroko Road, Ota.
Mustapha said the defendants, being staff of the company, conspired to break into the premises of the factory to steal raw materials valued at N16.1 million.
He said the defendants were apprehended by the company’s security officer and handed over to the police.
The prosecutor said the offences contravened Sections 390(9) 413 and 516 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ogun, 2006.
They, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.
The Chief Magistrate, Mr O. L. Oke, granted bail of N500, 000 to each of the defendants with a surety each in like sum.
Oke ordered that the surety must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and be gainfully employed with evidence of tax payment to Ogun government.
The case was adjourned until March 8 for further hearing. (NAN)