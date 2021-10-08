7 docked for allegedly stealing petroleum jelly worth N27m

Seven people were on Friday docked in an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court, for allegedly stealing 160 drums of petroleum jelly valued N27 million.

The police charged Bashiru Usman, 40; Tonye Sogunro, 72; Ibrahim Yakubu, 75; Idris Abdulhammed, 37; Suleiman Ahmed, 31; Auwal Hassan, 38, and Jolly Ogu, 40 with conspiracy, theft and receiving stolen goods.

The prosecutor, Insp Innocent Odugbo, told the court that the offences were committed on Sept. 11 at Kola Bus Stop, Alagbado, Lagos.

Odugbo alleged that an articulated vehicle that carried 160 drums of petroleum jelly valued N27 million, property of RELCHEM Ltd., broke down on the road.

The prosecutor said that the defendants went there to steal those goods.

Odugbo noted that the goods were given to the last defendant, Ogu, to sell for them.

According to him, the offence contravenes Sections 287, 328 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr L. A. Owolabi, granted the defendants to bail in the sum of N400,000 each with two sureties in like sum.

Owolabi adjourned the case until Dec. 2 for mention. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...