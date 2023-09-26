7 docked for allegedly constituting public nuisance in FCT

By Patience Omoha

The police, on Tuesday, arraigned seven persons before a Grade I Area Court, Lugbe in Abuja for allegedly constituting public nuisance.

The defendants: Ibrahim Abdullahi, 20; Gadafi Usman, 23; Abubakar Adamu, 19; Habibu Idris, 20; Useni Abdullahi, 18; Abubakara Ibrahim, 18 and Anas Adamu, 32, all with no fixed addresses, were arraigned on a count charge of public nuisance.

They, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Prosecution Counsel, Mr Stanley Nwaforaku, told the court that a team of policemen, led by Bulama Dogu, attached to Lugbe Police Station, raided a black spot and arrested the defendants.

Nwaforaku said that illicit drugs and knives were found in the defendants’ possession during the time of their arrest.

He added that during police investigation, they could not give satisfactory reasons for the items found on them.

The Judge, Malam Aliyu Kagarko, granted the defendants bail in the sum of N200,000 each, with one surety in like sum.

Kagarko, thereafter, adjourned the case till Oct. 13 for mention. (NAN)

