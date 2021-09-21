7 Division holds anti-ambush drill for troops against terrorists’ ambushes, IEDs –Ag. GOC

The 7 Division Nigerian Army and Sector 1, Operation Hadin Kai, on Tuesday, held anti-ambush drill of legion Mines Resistance Ambush Protected (MRAP) vehicles at the Maimalari Cantonment, Maiduguri.

The Acting General Officer Commanding (GOC), 7 Division, Brig.-Gen. Abdulwahab Eyitayo, said the drill was to demonstrate the capability of the MRAPs to manoeuvre terrorists’ ambushes and Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs).

He said that the troops of the division, as well as the sector, were committed to more trainings and operations as well as always being ready to tackle the menace of insurgency in the region.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the drill was to demonstrate the capability of the MRAPs to detect planted IEDs and ambushes by terrorists during offensives.

The demonstration showed how troops can effectively overcome IEDs, ensure operations and also eliminate adversaries. (NAN)

