7 Division holds anti-ambush drill for troops against terrorists’ ambushes, IEDs –Ag. GOC

September 21, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project, News, Project 0



The 7 Division Nigerian and 1, Hadin Kai, on Tuesday, held anti-ambush drill of legion Mines Resistance Ambush Protected (MRAP) vehicles at the Maimalari Cantonment, Maiduguri.

The General Officer Commanding (GOC), 7 Division, Brig.-Gen. Abdulwahab Eyitayo, said the drill was to demonstrate the capability of the MRAPs to manoeuvre terrorists’ ambushes and Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs).

He said that the of the division, as well as the sector, committed to more trainings and operations as well as always being ready to the menace of in the region.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the drill was to demonstrate the capability of the MRAPs to detect planted IEDs and ambushes by terrorists during offensives.

The demonstration showed how can effectively overcome IEDs, ensure operations and also eliminate adversaries. (NAN) 

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,