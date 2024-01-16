Seven persons lost their lives in an accident on Osogbo-Ilobu highway on Tuesday, according to the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Osun Command.

The Sector Commander, Mr Henry Benamaisia, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), in Osogbo, that the accident involved a blue Mazda commercial bus and a tricycle.

Benamaisia said it occurred at 9:10 a.m, around WORDIF area, close to Lameco junction on Ring Road Bypass.

He said that eight persons — four male adults and four children — were involved in the accident.

The sector commander said that four persons died on the spot.

“Three passengers later died at the Osun Teaching Hospital where they were rushed to.

“We only have one survivor out of the eight persons involved in the accident,” Benamaisia said.

He blamed the accident on excessive speeding leading to burst tyre and loss of control.

“The vehicles and the motorcycle involved have been taken to Dugbe Police Station, while the dead bodies were taken to Osun State Teaching Hospital,” he said.

Benamaisia advised motorists to obey traffic regulations and avoid endangering their lives and those of other passengers (NAN)

7 die in Osun auto crash

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

