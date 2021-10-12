7 die in early Tuesday crash in Kwara

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has confirmed the death of seven people in an early accident that occurred in Ayekale Village on Bode Saadu-Ilorin Expressway in Kwara.

The Kwara Sector Commander, Jonathan Owoade, told newsmen that the crash was caused by over-speeding.

Owoade said the corpses been deposited at the University of Ilorin Teaching while items recovered at the scene of the crash were handed over to the Nigeria Police in Bode Saadu.

“The crash, which involved a commercial Toyota vehicle Reg. No. ZAR600XY, occurred around 4 a.m.

“Nineteen persons, all males, were in the vehicle and sadly seven of them lost their lives on the spot while 12 others varying degrees of injury.

“The accident was a lone crash as a result of speed violation. It is indeed a sad occurrence.

 “We been enlightening road users and motorists on the need to exercise caution and limit their speed.

“Once life is lost, it cannot be regained. I want to plead motorists to drive safely; we cannot to lose lives in road traffic crashes.

He advised motorists and passengers to desist from night journeys as fatigue easily in and besides getting help be difficult in the night.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN)

