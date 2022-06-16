7 die, 5 injured in Kogi auto crash-FRSC

No fewer than seven persons died and five others injured in Kogi auto-head-on-collision crash on Thursday.

Mr Stephen Dawulung, Kogi Sector Commander, Federal Road Safely Corps (FRSC) confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lokoja

According to FRSC sector commander, the incident occurred around 4.40 a.m. on Thursday, when a Toyota Hiace bus had a head-on-collision with a DAF Articulated Vehicle at Akpanya near Koton Karfe on Abuja-Lokoja road.

“When the two vehicles collided, seven persons died instantly and five persons sustained injuries.

“Our officers, who quickly rushed to the scene when alerted, were able to assist at evacuating the victims especially the injured, for medical attention.

“Already the injured were rushed to Koton Karfe Hospital, where they are being treated by medical personnel while the corpses are deposited at the mortuary,’’ he said.

Dawulung further stated that the accident was caused by speed and route violation by either of the affected vehicles.

The FRSC sector commander advised people, especially drivers to desist from night journey and speeding while being cautious enough to maintain their lanes, to avoid road crash. (NAN)

