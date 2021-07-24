7 Cameroonian soldiers killed in Boko Haram attack

militants overran an base in Cameroon’s Far North region on Saturday, killing at least seven soldiers and wounding others, said military and local sources.

They hit the base in Sagme locality of the region by 4.00 a.m. local on Saturday, two soldiers and a local resident told Xinhua.

The militants, well-armed, some of them in military camouflage arrived in a convoy of six vehicles, one of the soldiers said.

After hours of fighting, the commander of the military base was killed alongside six of his colleagues.

“The soldiers were very brave and defended strongly.

thanks to that they were able to repel the attackers and saved more lives,’’ a soldier, who opted for anonymity, told Xinhua.

The soldier added that casualties on the part of the militants remained unknown.

Saturday’s attack was the deadliest on Cameroon in more than 10 months, according to security reports.

plagued Cameroon’s Far North region since 2014, killing more than 2,000 people, according to security reports. (Xinhua/NAN)

