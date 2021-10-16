6th NYG: Team FCT qualifies for Beach Volleyball Final

Team FCT female beach volleyball team on Saturday qualified for the finals of the event at the ongoing National Youth Games (NYG) in Ilorin, the Kwara capital.



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the team had in their first match defeated Delta state 2-1 before thrashing their Anambra state counterparts by 3-0 to romp into the finals of the event.



One of the players, Elizabeth Danladi, told journalists that their objective was to clinch the gold and she was happy they are close to doing that.



Coach of the team, Vincent Unogwu, expressed satisfaction with the high level of play displayed by the young athletes.



He said the players are poised to win gold at the event because their morale had been boosted before the games.



NAN reports that 32 states and the FCT are participating in the Games which is in it’s 6th edition.



The games, in which 35 events are being competed for, began on Oct. 13 and will end on Oct. 19. (NAN)

