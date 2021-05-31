The Tinubu Support Group (TSG) has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for the pro-masses policies being executed by his administration.

In a congratulatory message to the President on his sixth anniversary on Monday in Abuja, TSG’s Director-General, Malam Umar Muhammed, congratulated Buhari for his remarkable achievements during the period.

Muhammed said that the President had demonstrated determination to further improve the social services and infrastructure in the country.

He wished the Nigerian leader good health and more years of visionary leadership as President of the country.

Muhammed stated that the next level government of the All Progressives Congress (APC) under the leadership of Buhari had taken the country a step ahead.

He described the President as a good manager of human and capital resources.

“We want to use this occasion to commend our President for the way he has been administering the country for six years.

“We made bold to say that President Buhari is highly committed to the rehabilitation of the nation’s infrastructural system as exemplified in the country’s revamped railway system.

“It is also on record that right from the moment he won the Presidential Election in 2015, the impression of the President as a no nonsense and incorruptible leader sent signals to looters of public funds.’’

The D-G recalled that in September 2015, President Buhari directed the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to disburse N689.5 billion as bailout to 27 states of the federation to pay salaries.

He noted that this was to alleviate the suffering of Nigerians.

“It is obvious that your programmes are driven by the citizen’s needs, and we believe you will continue to harness the potentials of our country in the direction of Sustainable Development Goals SDGs) for the betterment of the citizenry.”

Muhammed prayed that the remaining years of Buhari would witness more progress and called on Nigerians to cooperate with government in the fight against insecurity. (NAN)

