6th Africa Arbitration Conference: SAN lauds growing number African arbitrators

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Mrs Dorothy Ufot, on Thursday, described as impressive, the growing number of African arbitrators.

Ufot, Chairperson of International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) Nigerian Commission on Arbitration and Alternative Dispute Resolution, spoke at the Sixth Africa Conference on International Arbitration.

The conference, which held in Lagos, had the theme:: “African Arbitration: Consolidation and Transformation”.

According to Ufot, there was dearth of qualified arbitrators in Africa for decades but the reverse is now the case.’

“Africa is blessed with enormous resources, making the continent an attractive destination for foreign investment.

“For decades, women and ethnic minorities faced discrimination in arbitrator appointments on the narrative that there was dearth of qualified arbitrators in Africa.

“I am happy to state that the narrative certainly does not hold water today, as even this hall is filled with highly-qualified arbitrators of African descent.

“There is not doubt that progress has been made in the last few years, which has seen African arbitrators sitting at high profile International arbitration tables alongside their peers around the world, in cases involving the ICC and others,” she said.

Ufot, who noted that Africa had witnessed transformation in its arbitration ecosystem, said that the conference aimed at deepening the gains it had made in the last six years when the conference began.

“We have indeed made some progress as many have shot into limelight globally in international arbitration, and we seek to consolidate on the gains of these past years,” she said.

She said noted that emergence of Salomon Claudia as first female President of ICC Court of Arbitration was part of the transformation.

She said that the conference would deal with some challenges in arbitration, including corruption and high cost of arbitration. (NAN)

