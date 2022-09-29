68th Birthday: PGF felicitates with Gboyega Oyetola

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) has joined Gboyega Oyetola, Governor of Osun State to celebrate his 68th birthday.

The Chairman of the Forum, Governor Atiku Bagudu made this known in a statement on Thursday.

He said,”Along with the people of Osun State, and other well-meaning Nigerians, we celebrate this special occasion with you and your family.

“We acknowledge and commend your leadership, vision and commitment to a united prosperous Nigeria, under the leadership of our party, APC.

“We acknowledge your contributions to our team of Progressive Governors through your insightful and resolute inputs to the processes of managing governance in Osun State as well as at the national level.

“As Governor of Osun State, through all the development initiatives being implemented by your APC-led government, we affirm that you are a true progressive and innovative leader. “

Bagudu added,”As we rejoice with, HE Gboyega Oyetola, we also reaffirm our collective commitment to implement programmes that would strengthen the capacities of our progressive states to create jobs, reduce inequality and diminish poverty in Nigeria.

“Once again, congratulations and Happy Birthday to HE Gboyega Oyetola.”

