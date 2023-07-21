67th birthday: Akeredolu, the embodiment of passion for social justice – APC Chieftain

By Alaba Olusola Oke

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State, Dr Abiola Oshodi, has described Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State as the embodiment of passion for social justice.

Oshodi, an APC aspirant in Owo/Ose Federal Constituency in the 2023 general election, said this in a statement on Friday in Akure to celebrate with the governor who attained the age of 67.

“I join the rest of your family members, colleagues, political associates and many others to celebrate you on your birthday, our dear Arakurin.

“You stand as an emblem of consistency, integrity of character, values and principles and your passion for social justice and equity is one that will keep inspiring generations.

“I pray to God to keep laying His powerful healing hands on you so as to shame the enemies,” he stated.

According to him, the state is eager for the governor to resume from his medical leave in taking the state to a higher level.

“Though machinery of governance in the state is running but I am more than sure that very soon and by His grace alone, you will resume your good works as our leader and the chief executive of the state and take our sunshine state to a higher level

“May the Almighty God who spared your life up till this time never forsake you, especially now that you are starting a brand new year.

“Mr Governor, I wish you the best of this moment and beyond as you humbly mount another rung of the ladder of life,” he prayed. (NAN)

