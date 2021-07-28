67 die in 220 crashes in 6 months in Gombe State—-FRSC

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Gombe State Office, on Wednesday said that no fewer than 67 persons died in 220 road crashes in the state between January and June 2021.

The State Sector Commander, Mr Ishaku Ibrahim, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lafiyawo Community in Akko Local Government Area of the state.

Ibrahim also said that within the period under review, 1,057 persons were involved in various crashes, 625 others sustained various degrees of injuries while 365 were unhurt.

According to him, speeding and overloading are the two major offences resulting in the increase in road crashes in the state.

“Vehicles not having speed limiters make drivers to speed and that is why we have intensified enforcement of speed limiting devices in commercial vehicles and trucks as directed by the Corps Marshal.’’

He added that his command had gone tough on over-loading of any form, “ because we have discovered that with overloading, when crashes occur, the fatalities rise.’’

Ibrahim stated that aside speeding and overloading, the command was also thinking of addressing other areas that could result into crashes through massive enlightenment and engagement of road transport workers in the state.

“We have consulted the state House of Assembly. It is about enacting laws that will prevent unreasonable pressures on the roads and apply punitive measures on violators of traffic rules and regulations.’’

Ibrahim said that following the engagements with critical stakeholders, patrol intensification by his personnel and other preventive measures being taken, there would be less crashes in the second half of the year.

The commander advised drivers of tricycles and motorcycles to steer clear of drugs while driving.

He said that the corps in collaboration with relevant agencies had stepped up surveillance to ensure compliance.(NAN)

