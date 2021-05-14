The presidency has debunked reports which claimed that a man declared wanted by ICPC was President Muhammadu Buhari’s in-law.

A statement signed by Senior Special Assistanto the President(Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, said Friday that such reports were unfortunate.

Shehu said “To set the records straight, the person declared wanted by the ICPC is not an in-law to President Buhari

He added,”While at some point in time the said fugitive from justice had been linked to a family member in marriage, that relationship has ended some years ago. It is therefore unfortunate to bring the President’s family into this case. It is in our view an attempt to generate views and sell copies of sensational reporting.”

The reaction from the presidency reads thus in full: “A running story to the effect that the ICPC has declared ‘an inlaw of the President’ wanted in connection with fraud involving the large sum of money , USD65 million to be exact.This should normaly be an affirmation that our anti-corruption agencies/institutions are truly independent and allowed unfettered freedom by the President. Which infact is the case.



“That a state institution can issue such is a measure of the administration’s commitment to accountability, equality and justice.



“The President’s position at all times is that the law be allowed to take its course. As is well known of him, President Muhammadu Buhari will not provide any cover for crime, no matter who is involved.”

