64 injured in Kano petrol tanker explosion- Official

No fewer than 64 persons were reported to have sustained various degrees of as a petrol tanker exploded Saturday .

The incident happened at the Al-ihsan filling station at Sharada Municipal Area of State.

Malam Saminu Abdullahi, spokesman of the Fire Service, confirmed the incident a Sunday in Kano.

Abdullahi said out of the injured victims, eight fire service personnel were involved, adding that no live was lost.

receiving a distress call from Malam Umar Shuai’bu and Nigeria Communication Commission (NCC) at about 04:20p.m that there was a tanker that has caught fire in Sharada.

“We quickly dispatched our personnel and vehicle to the scene of the incident at about 04:24p.m to rescue the victims”.

He said that the tanker was offloading petroleum products at the filling station the incident occurred.

“The victims were taken to Murtala Muhammed Specialist Hospital and Nassarawa Hospital,” he said.

He appealed to the to always call the fire service immediately they encounter any fire incident.(NAN)

