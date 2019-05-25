63rd Navy Anniversary : Armed Forces winning fight against terrorism – CNS

#TrackNigeria: The Chief of the Naval Staff,(CNS), Vice-Adm. Ibok-Ete Ibas, has assured some Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) that the armed forces is winning the fight against terrorism in the country.

Ibas gave the assurance in his remarks on Saturday at a medical outreach for the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPS), at the Kunchingoro Camp , Abuja.

The CNS who was represented by Rear Adm. Abubakar Yusuf, Director of Naval Medical Services, Naval Headquaters Abuja, told the IDPs that the Navy was at the camp to share the joy of the force 63rd anniversary with the Community.

The medical outreach was organised by the Nigerian Navy as part of programmes to commemorate its anniversary celebration.

‘’This medical outreach is a free community service and was deliberately planned to take place in this Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) Camp.

‘’It is an integral part of the Nigerian Navy’s corporate social responsibility and signifies the Navy’s concern for your plight, considering that you were compelled by crisis to flee your homes.

‘’I assure you that the armed forces of Nigeria is winning the fight against terror and hopefully you will return to your homes soon.

‘’Apart from offering free medical service, our interaction with you is also an avenue for enhancing the healthy civil-military relations that exist between the Navy and Nigerian citizens.

‘’ It is my belief that events like this bring us closer to select communities and stimulate the interest and aspiration of the young ones for a career in the armed services and the Nigerian Navy in particular.

‘’ I should admit that the health of Nigerian citizens is of utmost importance to the Navy; This is because the young men and women that constitute the Navy are drawn from the civil populace,’’ Ibas said.

The CNS urged the IDPs to be security conscious and provide security agencies information about unusual happenings in their environment, adding that ‘’ including the presence of strange and suspicious persons.’’

He also implored the community to take utmost advantage of the outreach,’’ he urged.

Speaking at the event, Mrs Theresa Ibas, President of the Naval Officers’ Wives Association (NOWA) and wife of the CNS, thanked the naval leadership and his team for the gesture.

She urged the beneficiaries to be strong and continue to hold unto God to see them through their challenges.

Some beneficiaries who spoke to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) expressed happiness to the medical outreach.

A beneficiary, Mrs Monica Makara, thanked the Navy for the free medical services.

‘’ I thank the navy for the this free medical services, I am happy with the gesture, my prayer is that God should bless them,’’ she said.

Mr Ezekiel Bulus, also thanked the Navy for the medical intervention.

He, however, implored the force to give assistance to the community in the area of employment.

NAN also reports that services rendered by the naval medical personnel included, blood pressure checks, dental and eye examinations, issuance of eye glasses where necessary as well as de-worming for children and adults.

Others are public health talks on HIV/AIDS, malaria as well as environmental, personal and oral hygiene.

Also free medications and drugs for malaria, blood –forming for children , the elderly, pregnant women; pain relievers for body aches and pains, multivitamins, as well as souvenirs and treated mosquito nets to pregnant women and nursing mothers.

The Navy at the event also presented 55 wheel chairs to the Foundation for Persons with Disabilities in the Niger Delta, Abuja Chapter.

Ibas also sang and danced with women in the community as they sang ”Our mother has come.”

The NOWA president presented the wheelchairs to Mrs Dorothy Umoh,who received the items on behalf of the foundation.(NAN)

