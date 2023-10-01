63rd Independence Day Celebration: Sustain positive, avoid negative driving ideals – FRSC

By Chimezie Godfrey

In line with efforts put in place to ensure free flow of traffic and the safety of lives and properties of road users, during the 63rd Independence Day celebration; the Federal Road Safety Corps has urged Nigerians to embrace safety ideals, sustain positive driving behaviour, avoid negative ones, and adhere to all traffic rules and regulations.

The Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps, Dauda Ali Biu who made the call also stressed on the necessity of having a crash free celebration.

According to him, the Federal Road Safety Corps is aware of how much the country cherishes its independence going by the series of festivities that form part of the celebration, and warmly aligns in totality with the entire citizens in this historic moment.

He admonished motorists to apply all cautionary measures so as to achieve a crash free 6rd Independence celebration. And also gave the assurance of full deployment of operational facilities across traffic prone areas and others to ensure a hitch free movement of persons and goods.

According to him, ” To forestall all incidences of mishap on the road, I have directed Commanding Officers across the country to ensure full deployment of personnel and logistics for high visibility and to ensure prompt removal of obstructions and effective traffic management”

While wishing the entire country a peaceful and safe celebration, the Corps Marshal called on the motoring public to utilize the FRSC Toll free numbers 122 and put a call through in the event of any crash, obstruction or emergency for prompt response.

