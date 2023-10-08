63rd Anniversary: OAN celebrates Nigerian nurses, Consul in New York

By Cecilia Ologunagba

The Organisation for the Advancement of Nigerians (OAN), the organiser of Nigerian Parade in New York, has recognised the immense contribution of the Nigerian Nurses Association to the progress of the group.

Mr Yinka DanSalami, the Chairman, Board of Directors, OAN, singled out the association for gratitude out of its 20 partners at a reception held in New York as part of the activities to mark the 63rd independence Anniversary.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the reception, which held in Nigeria House, was organised in appreciation to those who have contributed to the activities of the association.

NAN also reports that the Consul/Head of Chancery at the Consulate General of Nigeria in New York, Mr Yazid Abdull, also received an award for his support to the Nigerian community.

In his remarks, DanSalami said the Nigerian Nurses were singled out because they were instrumental to raising more than 26,000 dollars during the New York City Mayor Eric Adams campaign.

“We were told we needed to raise 25,000 dollars for the mayor to come for our event and had raised only 3,000 dollars to the deadline of the event, which was two days.

“I spoke to the Nigerian Nurses and within that short time, they contributed and we were able to raise more than the required the amount.

“We were the only association, out of all African nations that raised that kind of money. No association in Africa raised half of what the association raised for the mayor.

“So, let us put things in perspective that OAN and its partners raised more money than all other associations in African countries for the mayor during his campaign,’’ he said.

DanSalami, who is also the Chairman of the Nigeria Independence Day Committee (NIDC), told the event the leadership of OAN had fulfilled the dream of electing younger generation as executives of the association.

He called on Nigerian youths to join the association and support the new leaders to succeed.

Also speaking, the President of OAN, Ms Tomi Aregbesola, briefed about the activities of the organisation, including the Independence Day Carnival and Parade.

Aregbesola, who is the first female and youngest president of the association, said her leadership would embark on building a database for Nigerians in the U.S.

“We should not be in competition with ourselves but with other groups outside. We want to build database for all Nigerians in the U.S and we want to work with the office of the Mayor to achieve this,’’ she said.

The president, however, solicited for support for the organisation to implement the programme and other activities of the association.

The Consul General of Nigeria in New York, Amb. Lot Egopija, commended the leadership of the association for the change of baton to the younger generation.

The envoy said that the Consulate General of Nigeria in New York had earlier held the flag raising ceremony in collaboration with the OAN on Oct. 2.

He said that the Consulate would continue to partner with the OAN and other Nigerian associations within its jurisdiction to render services to the Nigerian community.

“We had our flag rising earlier and hope to improve on it,’’ he said.

According to him, the 2023 Independence Day carnival and parade will be used to show-piece tourism.

Queens Deputy Borough President, Ebony Young, in her address, identified with Nigeria, noting that Nigeria came number one African country when she did her DNA test.

Young said she was happy to identify with people from her lineage, noting that Nigeria is a land of abundance and that the people are generous too.

“We will continue to give abundantly to the world and to New York city as you gave highest dollars amount to the mayor during his campaign,’’ she said.

The deputy Borough president said she recently visited Nigeria with the Borough President and spoke about the feats the country had achieved in technology and innovation.

“Nigeria is not only doing well in the entertainment industry but also in technology and innovation. You are the Silicon Valley of Africa,’’ she said.

Also speaking, the Permanent Representative of Nigeria to the United Nations, Amb. Tijjani Muhammad-Bande, also commended the OAN for organising the annual Independence Day Parade and Carnival.

“I’m honoured to join patriotic Nigerians who work year in, year out to do what the government cannot do to gather people in the centre of New York to celebrate Nigeria.

NAN reports that the highlight of the event was the cultural performance by Batala troupe, an Afro-Brazilian band. (NAN)

